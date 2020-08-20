Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Top Picks of Celeb-Loved Items on Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020 is now open to everyone, offering huge savings across categories. The best part? We've found deals on fashion, beauty and home items our favorite celebrities love! From the super soft Barefoot Dreams blanket Chrissy Teigen loves to the Le Labo fragrance Sophie Turner shares with Joe Jonas, shop top picks of celeb-approved products at the Nordstrom sale event.

Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

Shop deals on celeb-loved fashion, beauty and home items.

Barefoot Dreams Blanket

Ever since Chrissy Teigentweeted about the Barefoot Dreams blanket, we've been waiting for the cozy throw to go on sale.

Le Labo Fragrance

Sophie Turner revealed to Elle she loves the Le Labo Santal 33 scent, which she shares with husband Joe Jonas. The unisex fragrance comes in an exclusive travel size duo pack along with the Another 13 scent.

Mother Jeans

The Los Angeles denim brand has been worn by Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez and Mila Kunis. Right now, save $78 on this high-waist cropped jean with raw angled step hems.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Products

Score this lip essentials kit featuring Charlotte Tilbury's bestselling Pillow Talk lip shade. The beloved nude-pink hue has been seen on the celebrity makeup artist's glamorous clients from Regina King to Amal Clooney.

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses

The classic Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunnies are on sale for under $100! The timeless frames have been rocked by the biggest celebs like Rihanna, Kate Middleton and Justin Timberlake.

Stuart Weitzman Over-the-Knee Boots

Suede over-the-knee boots from Stuart Weitzman are a fall staple for so many stylish stars such as Ariana Grande, Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift. Wear with a dress and jacket or with an oversized sweater and leggings.