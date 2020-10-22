Noah Cyrus Rocks Sexy Bedazzled Bodysuit for 2020 CMT Awards Performance with Jimmie Allen

All eyes were on Noah Cyrus as she rocked the 2020 CMT Awards in a dazzling, slinky bodysuit. The 20-year-old musician hit the stage with Jimmie Allen to perform their collaboration, “This Is Us.”

While Allen kicked off the performance in an extravagant, glittering silver coat and black pants, Cyrus then entered the stage with a show-stopping, blingy bodysuit.

The musician’s killer body was on full display as she rocked the sheer suit, which had sparkling jewels shaped like a bikini covering her private parts.

Cyrus accessorized with a sparkly white hat, gloves and thigh-high boots.

Earlier in the evening, Cyrus arrived on the blue carpet wearing denim over an orange crop top.

The pair’s performance was introduced by Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas, who is one of Allen’s musical idols.

“Our next performance comes from two young artists who come from very different worlds,” Thomas said. “She grew up on her father's country hits, and he says my music helped inspire him. So, she took her country roots and they lent her to pop music, and he took his rock and pop and that got him all the way into country music.”

“So, we get to see what that sounds like when you put it altogether right now,” continued Thomas, who previously performed the Matchbox Twenty hit “Unwell” with Allen. “Please welcome Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus.”

