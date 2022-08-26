Noah Cyrus Releases Song Inspired by Parents Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus' Relationship

Noah Cyrus dropped a new single inspired by her parents' near 30-year marriage that ended in divorce. Hence, "Every Beginning Ends."

The 22-year-old GRAMMY-nominated singer released the single from her forthcoming debut album, The Hardest Part. In "Every Beginning Ends," she collaborates with Death Cab for Cutie's Benjamin Gibbard.

According to Rolling Stone, Cyrus grew to love the band as a kid thanks to her older sister Brandi. When they met at his recording studio in Seattle, the duo came away with a track Rolling Stone described as "one of the most pulverizing moments on the album."

"That was such a surreal experience," she said. "I've always been such a huge fan, so it was pretty daunting to get in the room with him, but once we got to work it all came very naturally," she said. "We talked about past relationships, failed relationships, our parents' relationships and relationships that have lasted forever."

"He told me his dad has a saying: 'You have to wake up and choose to love someone every day,' and it sparked this conversational song about the twilight of a relationship and the reluctance to admit that something has run its course," Cyrus added. "I relate to that in many ways, not only with me, but also just with my parents' relationship. Writing about that gave me more understanding."

Noah Cyrus and Ben Gibbard

Earlier this year, a rep shared a joint statement from Billy Ray and Tish with ET that read, "It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways - not with sadness, but with love in our hearts." The family rep added that after growing up together, raising a family they can be proud of, "it is now time to create our own paths."

"We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents," the family rep said. "We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important. With Love and Hope… Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus."

Tish filed for divorce from Billy Ray back in April in Tennessee. According to court documents obtained by ET, the complaint noted that Tish and Billy Ray have not lived together since February 2020. She cited irreconcilable differences as the grounds for their divorce and is asking that the court equitably divide and distribute their marital assets and award her separate property.

"Every Beginning Ends" -- available now on all music streaming platforms -- also comes with a one-take live video recording of the duo in the studio. The video's directed by legendary American filmmaker and music video director Lance Bangs, known for creating visuals for the likes of Nirvana, Sonic Youth, Arcade Fire, yeah yeah yeahs, Pavement and George Harrison.

The Hardest Part -- a 10-track album -- drops Sept. 16, and Cyrus' North American headlining tour kicks off Oct. 4 beginning in Phoenix, Arizona. The 23-stop tour will also include performances at this year's Austin City Limits Festival. The tour ends Nov. 4 at the iconic Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles.