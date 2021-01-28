Nikki Bella and Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev Are in Therapy: 'He Doesn't Realize His Tone'

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are working on their relationship. The couple, who are parents to 5-month-old son Matteo, have been in therapy to help be the best parents and partners to one another.

Nikki spoke with Kaitlyn Bristowe, Artem's most recent Dancing With the Stars partner, on her podcast, Off the Vine, about how her fiancé can come across. Kaitlyn said she thought Artem "hated" her after they were on the show together.

"When he gets really stressed, he doesn't realize his tone. We're actually in therapy for this," Nikki, who also had Artem as a partner on DWTS, shared. "I remember even in dress rehearsals, sometimes I'd be like, 'Is he mad at me?' It would make me feel really off and it would just be his tone."

Nikki also recalled a time when her now-fiancé upset her so much she wanted to quit the show.

"He kind of made a comment about my jive and got really mad at me. And I was like, 'You know what, dude? J.Lo and Beyonce don't jive and I don't have time for this,'" she said of Artem. "And I walked out. And I got in my car and I remember at the time calling [former fiancé] John [Cena] and going, 'I'm quitting. I'm not going to stand for this. He's a d*ck.'"

She went on to share that Artem takes almost all of his work, even fun side projects, seriously.

"He gets in a very serious mode," she said. "There's no, we're building and having fun and giggling. He's like, 'I'm building this. I'm concentrating.' No joke."

Nikki previously opened up about heading to therapy with Artem following his recent season of DWTS.

"I was so supportive and pushing him out the door to go do Dancing [With the Stars] and then I realized once he left, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what did I do? Like, I need him.’ And so it was really hard," Nikki said on the Tamron Hall Show in November. "We’re going to start [therapy] after the season and it’s mainly just to be amazing parents and knowing how to balance parent life out and also our own relationship."