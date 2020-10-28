Nicole Kidman to Star in Amazon Series 'Things I Know to Be True'

Nicole Kidman has another job lined up.

The Undoing star will star in the TV adaptation of Andrew Bovell's play, Things I Know to Be True, which follows "an enduring marriage and the nature of a family’s love." The series, which will debut on Amazon Prime Video, revolves around Bob and Fran Price (Kidman), who "watch their adult children make unexpected decisions which change the course of their lives."

Kidman will also serve as an executive producer through her production company, Blossom Films.

"I’ll never forget the experience I had watching Andrew’s play in Sydney, having one of those transcendent theater experiences," the actress said in a statement. "Andrew’s play is exquisite and his scripts for the series are just as good. With Amazon’s belief, [Head of Amazon Studios] Jen[nifer] Salke’s guidance and an extraordinary producing team, we have big hopes for what this can be."

“This is a story about family, that thing you spend your life trying to escape from only to yearn for what you’ve lost if you ever do,” Bovell said. “I’m thrilled that an actor of Nicole Kidman’s calibre leads the series in the role of Fran Price. As a mother and a woman she is complicated, difficult and utterly compelling. I’m also thrilled that a company of Amazon Studios’ significance has shown such confidence in the story and will take it to a global audience.”

This is just the latest project for Kidman as she puts together her upcoming slate of growing projects for her production company. Currently starring in HBO's The Undoing opposite Hugh Grant, the actress is in production on the TV adaptation of Liane Moriarty's Nine Perfect Strangers. She's also in development on Pretty Things for Amazon with Reed Morano attached to direct and is in pre-production on The Expatriates, which she is executive producing and Lulu Wang set to direct all the episodes.

