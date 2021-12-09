Nicole Kidman Rips Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Game Cards During Hilarious Exchange

Jimmy Fallon learned the hard way what happens when you ask Nicole Kidman about Christmas. During her appearance on Wednesday's Tonight Show, the Being the Ricardos star and the late-night host had a hilarious exchange.

Kicking off her time on the couch, after joining Fallon for a round of “What’s in the Box,” the host asked the 54-year-old actress if her family, which includes husband Keith Urban and their two daughters, were ready for the upcoming holiday.

“Yes, we’re all ready and we’re celebrating. We got the lights and festivities and eggnog," Kidman shared, adding that her family would be celebrating in her and Urban’s native Australia.

When Fallon pulled out cards to start a rapid-fire round of questions, Kidman hilariously quipped, “Nobody told me about this part of it.”

The Oscar-winning actress played along, revealing that her favorite holiday movie is Elf, she likes both pumpkin and apple pie “with a little bit of cream,” and that her favorite holiday song is her husband’s holiday hit, "I’ll Be Your Santa Tonight."

Kidman then proceeded to take the cards from Fallon and asked, “Got anything better on this list?” before playfully asking him the remaining questions. Done with the game, she then ripped the cards and tossed them on the desk -- leaving Fallon in a fit of laughter.

The pair got back to business, talking about the actress' latest film. Still, she couldn’t help but take one final jab at her friend. While explaining that her character, Lucille Ball, always stated that, outside of the I Love Lucy show, she wasn’t funny, Nicole quipped that Fallon could “attest” to the fact that comedy is hard.

Adding, “And it ain’t funny right now,” as the host erupted in laughter after thinking his friend was taking a jab at him as a comedian. “Oh no,” she said, assuring him that she was just joking.

See Nicole and Jimmy’s hilarious interaction above.