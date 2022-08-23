Nicole Kidman Is Nearly Unrecognizable and Insanely Ripped on Must-See Magazine Cover

Nicole Kidman is ripped! The 55-year-old actress is showing off her toned physique in a new photo spread for The Perfect magazine.

In the photo, shared on the publication’s Instagram, Kidman flexes her muscles while she looks directly at the camera. The Big Little Lies star wears a short skirt, and colorful tube top that puts her jacked arms, abs and legs on display.

Another head-turning moment comes with the actress' hair. Kidman, who typically rocks her blonde tresses, wears a red wig that is cut in a sharp bob in the front, as the hair falls almost past her butt in the back.

Kidman is hailed as “the perfect icon” in the spread. Further details, including the interview, have yet to be released. The Aquaman star’s latest spread comes after she turned heads recently on the catwalk.

Perfect Magazine

In July, Kidman joined Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa on the runway in Paris for the Balenciaga runway show. “Preshow 🖤 #Balenciaga,” the Oscar winner captioned a video of her backstage in a metallic silver design.

In another video, Kidman chatted with Campbell. “Love her ❤️ @Naomi #Balenciaga,” she wrote next to the carousel that included a video of the actress and the supermodel talking and posing for a chic photo.

Balenciaga/YouTube

On the catwalk, the Being the Ricardos star wore a long silver gown with long black sleeves as she made her chic entrance. Following the high-fashion moment, Kidman was even more chic in an all-black number as she showed some PDA with her husband, Keith Urban, following the fashion show.

Kidman isn't just focusing on fashion on magazine covers and the runway. In June, the actress had a sweet moment onstage with her husband as she recovered a jacket he tossed in the middle of his performance. Following the viral clip, Urban told ET that his wife is now in charge of "restyling" when it comes his onstage wardrobe.

"I took it [the jacket] off and she was like, 'You’re gonna lose that jacket,' and I said, 'No, I’ve never lost a jacket.'"

When asked if his wife was now in charge of his wardrobe, he joked, "No, just restyling."