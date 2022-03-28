Nicole Kidman Becomes a Meme After Her Reaction During 2022 Oscars

Nicole Kidman became an instant meme after a photo of her looking absolutely shocked at the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday went viral.

Some fans were convinced that the moment was captured when Will Smith ran up onstage and slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith -- but here's the real truth behind this photo.

Reuters photographers shared that the image was taken before the awards show even began. The news agency further noted that at the time of the altercation between Smith and Rock, 54-year-old Kidman, who was seated close to the stage, had her husband, Keith Urban's, jacket draped over her shoulders.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

While it's not clear what made Kidman look so shocked, it has made her meme-worthy. Here's a look at some fans' reactions to her reaction.

Nicole Kidman felt the vibe pic.twitter.com/wFD9E9gTII — Gabriel (@shoujosufferer) March 28, 2022

It isn't the #Oscars until we have a truly insane Nicole Kidman reaction image. pic.twitter.com/KSk9wTs8oK — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) March 28, 2022

nicole kidman was all of us pic.twitter.com/f2F2hwvV4w — shauna (@goldengateblond) March 28, 2022

Best meme of the #Oscars and the winner is Nicole Kidman 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/nDHrXLH2QV — Lizy in the sky with diamonds (@LizyDiamond) March 28, 2022

Whomever caught this shot, is quite skilled at where to be looking when shit hits the fan. We'll be seeing this photo for years.#NicoleKidman #Oscars2022 #TheSlap https://t.co/Hc1lOMpRCL — John Moffitt 🌊🌊🧢🧢 (@JohnRMoffitt) March 28, 2022

nicole kidman is so unbothered she just reacts pic.twitter.com/hGDjovC03I — ashlea ⧗ ke spoilers (@queenromxnov) March 28, 2022

Nicole Kidman and #Oscars = a match made in meme heaven pic.twitter.com/f3QgAeewlZ — Nicol 🌸 (@nikowl) March 28, 2022

Nicole Kidman reacts to her Oscar win for her role as Nicole Kidman in “The AMC Theaters Commercial” (2022) pic.twitter.com/gBt0JMyJll — Fin (@gofinurself) March 28, 2022

Thank you Nicole Kidman for giving us another meme 😌🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/LaTakKQPVz — Faye not DUNNEaway (@rosarailrussell) March 28, 2022

This isn't the first time Kidman has gone viral at the Oscars. In 2017, fans quickly called out how she was clapping at the ceremony.

“It was really awkward," she admitted of her clapping while on Australia's Kyle and Jackie O radio show. "I was like, 'I wanna clap, I don’t wanna not be clapping.' That’d be worse, right? Like, 'Why isn’t Nicole clapping?'"

Kidman attended the 2022 Oscars after being nominated for her role as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos. She ultimately lost out to Jessica Chastain, but had nothing but praise for her fellow nominees prior to the show.

"These women, and their performances!" she told ET on the red carpet. "And also just to be here. I think we all know what it takes to do this work and so it's just like, you're invited to the ball and you go, 'Thank you. Thanks for having me.'"

For more coverage of the 2022 Oscars, keeping checking back with ETonline.