Nicola Peltz Reveals the Real Reason She Didn't Wear a Victoria Beckham Wedding Dress

When Nicola Peltz married Brooklyn Beckham in April, fans expected her to wear a wedding dress designed by her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham. After it was revealed that she opted for a Valentino couture, speculation began to swirl that Nicola and Victoria were entangled in a fued. Now, the 27-year-old actress is sharing the real reason she didn't walk down the aisle in a Victoria Beckham-designed gown.

“Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress, and I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created," ” Nicola tells GRAZIA USA in an interview for their Fall issue. "I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story.”

“I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be so fun. One of my best friends and my mom,’" she says of collaborating with her pal stylist Leslie Fremar, and mother, Claudia. "We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it. So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie, and I was like, ‘Well, unfortunately, this can’t happen, so what’s the next step?’ I’ve been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long. I was really lucky to be able to travel to [the atelier] to try on the dress. That’s really what happened."

“When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings," Nicola continues. "I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like, ‘Oh, people think that,’ but it’s just not true."

As for what Brooklyn thinks of the rumors, he tells GRAZIA, "To be honest, my wife is obviously my first priority and I never want to see her upset ever. When people do say ridiculous things, we just talk about it and we just move on. We have each other’s back 100 percent and we just move on together."

The couple previously opened up during an August interview for Variety's 2022 Power of Young Hollywood issue about being at the center of internet rumors. "I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that," Brooklyn said of tabloids. "They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good."

Nicola added of the dress debacle, "I was going to [wear her design] and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that."

Last month, Brooklyn spoke to ET about his hopes for a big family with Nicola. "I've always wanted to be a young dad," he gushed. "I would love to have a family soon, but whenever my wife is ready."