Nico Tortorella and Bethany C. Meyers Are Expecting Their First Child

Gearing up for parenthood! Nico Tortorella and Bethany C. Meyers are expecting their first child.

Tortorella and Meyers announced the news on Instagram Thursday, with some sweet pics of the Younger star kissing Meyers' burgeoning baby bump.

"There is so much to tell you all about this unexpected story of how we finally conceived, but today I just want to sit in the excitement of getting to share our news with all of you," Meyers captioned the slideshow post. "Our 🌈 baby is in my belly."

Meyers also addressed other women who may be facing challenges in their own efforts to conceive, sharing, "For those of you who are still on your journey to parenthood, I know this news may feel painful. I know some of you may have just had another failed cycle, or found out your pregnancy wasn’t viable, or some other hiccup in this wild game they call trying to conceive. Permission to mute me, step away or feel all of those feels. I’ve been there too."

"About a year ago, a fellow infertility warrior who finally had their rainbow baby told me this - 'it sucks until one day it doesn’t” and they were right,'" she continued. "Sending love to each and every one of you. More about our story to come."

Tortorella shared the same trio of snapshots to Instagram as well, writing, "the baby. coming 3.9 @bethanycmeyers i love you."

The couple released a statement to People, who first reported the news, sharing, "We've been trying to conceive for almost two years and we're happy to announce our baby finally decided the time was right. As anyone with an infertility journey will tell you, it's not easy... After months and months of heartache and unknowns we are beginning to see just how much magic and healing this process has already offered."

The two married in March 2018, before writing about their love story on Them.us, which Tortorella told ET the following April was really important to them, as a queer, polyamorous couple, to offer a new perspective on marriage that goes beyond two straight, cisgender people.

“We’re changing the narrative on non-traditional relationships,” Tortorella said, adding that since coming out as sexually fluid two years ago, they noticed a shift in how people are talking about non-binary identities. “I like to believe I’m empowering the conversation to move toward a more inclusive space. But that’s not the only reason I’m doing it. I’m doing it because of who I am … it’s truth.”

Congrats to the happy couple on their joyful news.