Nick Offerman and Wife Megan Mullally Have Both Kissed Rob Lowe

Nick Offerman's not shying away from the rare connection he shares with his wife, Megan Mullally, and Rob Lowe. They've all locked lips!

The Parks and Recreation star made the hilarious revelation Friday on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and he had a blast telling the story. The subject came up after Clarkson said Offerman mentioned the nugget in his new book, Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Personal Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside.

As Offerman tells it, he was in a hotel with Mullally years ago and there it was on TV -- the intense kissing scene featuring Mullally and Lowe in the 1986 film About Last Night. Offerman referred to it as a "crazy throat-kissing scene."

"It was so traumatic," he joked. "I mean, it was 15 years later but I said, 'Honey, you clearly are in love with Rob Lowe."

As luck would have it, Offerman and Lowe would star in the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation some years later and, low and behold, Lowe kissed Offerman in the season 3 episode of "Soulmates."

"He ends up kissing me on the mouth in this episode," Offerman said, "at which point I was like, 'OK, honey. I get it. Everything's cool. Everything's fine.'"

In true Offerman fashion, he analyzed the entire situation before delivering the punchline that had Clarkson rolling. "If you step back a little ways and squint, you could say that we've had a threesome. That's how it is in Hollywood."

Clarkson's response: "That's what your book should have been called!"