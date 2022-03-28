Nick Lachey Says He 'Overreacted' to Paparazzi, Says Claims He Got 'Violent' Are 'Absolutely False'

Nick Lachey is speaking out following a heated exchange he had with the paparazzi on Sunday night. The 48-year-old singer and Love Is Blind co-host was out with his wife, Vanessa Lachey, and a friend, when photographers followed the group.

TMZ shared footage of Nick speaking to a female photographer, who was sitting in her car. Nick was filmed calling the woman a "p***y motherf**ker," before asking, "Is paparazzi still a thing? Is this still a thing?"

He is then seen reaching out and grabbing at the photographer's phone, asking, "Why are you taking pictures of people in the street?"

When another photographer asks him, "What's going on?" Nick says, "You guys are still the worst," before flipping off the camera.

On Monday, Nick took to Twitter to respond to the clips of the incident circulating online.

"Last night, after enjoying a great dinner with my wife and our dear friend, the paparazzi harassed us as we walked back to our hotel," he wrote. "I clearly overreacted. I’ve been in this game long enough to know that their antics are sadly part of the deal. Stupid of me. Done."

Nick added that he objected to TMZ's characterization of his actions, tweeting, "However, for TMZ or anyone else to say that I was violent or that I 'got physical' with someone is reckless and absolutely false. Once again, TMZ likes to crate their own clickbait narrative. Life’s too short, we move on."