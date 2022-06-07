Nick Jonas Shares Update After Suffering Injury During Baseball Game

Nick Jonas is feeling good and ready to play more music this weekend! On Sunday, the 29-year-old singer suffered an injury during a baseball game and was escorted to the hospital by his brother, Kevin Jonas. On Monday, the “Jealous” singer gave an update via Twitter after a fan reacted to a video of him walking into the hospital.

“It is so wrong to film this but anyways hope he’s okay! @nickjonas,” the user tweeted. Jonas responded to the fan’s tweet, agreeing with her and sharing some good news. “Yeah it is for sure… but I’m doing much better!" the “This is Heaven” singer responded. "Always good to be %100 sure! Can’t wait for this weekend in Vegas for round two!”

BACKGRID

Missing from California at the time of the incident was Nick’s wife, Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Paris for work.

Nick and his brothers, Joe and Kevin, are heading back to Las Vegas this upcoming weekend for the final three dates of their residency at the MGM Grand Resort and Casino. Ahead of the shows last weekend, ET caught up with the group at the opening of their pop-up pawn shop and talked about their emotions going into the show.

“So good, we’re so pumped,” Nick said. “Whether it’s this, the pawn shop, or the show itself, we’re trying to include the fans who have been with us since day one.”

The brothers -- favorite uncle Franklin included -- also had a lot to celebrate as their parents opened the Sin City location of their restaurant, Nellie’s Southern Kitchen, adding to the group’s list of accomplishments. As Joe said of their residency, pop-up and restaurant all happening, “It’s larger than we ever expected."