Nick Cordero Honored With New Song From the 'Waitress' Cast

Nick Cordero is being remembered by his former castmates. On Tuesday, Meg Toohey released a song, "Lucky Streak," in honor of Cordero, who died in July after a battle with COVID-19. He was 41.

Toohey co-starred in the Broadway musical Waitress with Cordero. She's joined on the track by Sara Bareilles, who wrote the show's music, and is accompanied by the Waitress band, which is comprised of Nadia DiGiallonardo, Rich Mercurio, Lee Nadel, Yair Evnine and Adam Kaufman.

The melancholy track tells the story of Cordero's life in New York with his wife, Amanda Kloots, and their son, Elvis. It also touches on the family's move to California prior to Cordero's death.

"I always knew that you were the one / I gave you my heart and you gave me a son / We were so alive / We were so alive / That was the start of my lucky streak," Toohey sings.

In a statement to People, Toohey remembered Cordero as "an incredibly vibrant and fun-loving guy."

"He loved music and loved performing. He also loved hanging 'as one of us' in the band room at Waitress and would talk about his band and guitars," she said. "The entire cast and crew loved him dearly and he brought an incredible positive light to any experience he was part of."

"Getting to sing on Meg Toohey's gorgeous tribute to our friend Nick was a gift. I wept as I sang," Bareilles told the outlet. "This song is cathartic... beautiful and bittersweet and speaks of the pain of love and loss and the gently universal truth that we must hold it all lightly and enjoy our lucky streaks; these perfectly imperfect lives. What a song."

Kloots called the song "so beautiful" in a post on her Instagram Story, and opened up more about it during her appearance on The Talk.

“Meg reached out to me a little while ago when she kind of first finished the song, and I remember I was sitting on our patio and I was taken aback, it was so beautiful," Kloots said. "The Broadway community has really stepped up for Nick and I, throughout all of this. I mean, the support and the love and music that has come our way, and Nick loved music. I love music. It’s so therapeutic. It’s so healing...This song is beautiful, and to have it forever to show Elvis and have him hear it one day, it’s beautiful."

"The support that I got for sharing our story was huge," she added. "I couldn't have gone through it without it."

"Lucky Streak" is now available to stream. Watch the video below for more on Cordero.