Nick Carter Performs With the Backstreet Boys at Jingle Ball Amid Rape Allegations

Nick Carter appeared unfazed as he performed with the Backstreet Boys Friday night amid a slew of damming allegations detailed in a lawsuit filed earlier this week.

The 42-year-old singer and the rest of his bandmates took part in iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden, with a lineup that also included Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Charlie Puth, The Kid LAROI and Demi Lovato, among others.

The Backstreet Boys -- comprised of Carter, Kevin Richardson, A.J. McLean, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough -- donned an all-white ensemble as they performed some of their greatest hits in front of a frenzied crowd.

The performance comes just days after ET learned that ABC would no longer air its planned Backstreet Boys holiday special, A Very Backstreet Holiday, next week. Instead, the network will air comedy repeats.

Manny Carabel/FilmMagic

That decision stems from a lawsuit filed by Shannon Ruth, in which she claims Carter raped her when she was 17 after attending one of his concerts in Tacoma, Washington. She claimed he invited her to his tour bus and forced her to perform oral sex in the bus' bathroom before sexually assaulting her again in the bedroom.

In a statement to ET, Ruth's lawyer said the lawsuit was filed in Las Vegas because that's where Carter resides.

For his part, Carter has vehemently denied the allegations.

Michael Holtz, the singer's attorney, told ET, "this claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue." The attorney continued, "Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. [Shannon] Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick -- and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time. No one should be fooled by a press stunt orchestrated by an opportunistic lawyer -- there is nothing to this claim whatsoever, which we have no doubt the courts will quickly realize."