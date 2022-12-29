Nick Cannon Welcomes 12th Child, Second With Alyssa Scott: 'Our Lives Are Forever Changed'

Nick Cannon is a father for the 12th time! The Masked Singer host and Alyssa Scott welcomed their second baby together, daughter Halo Marie Cannon, on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The model announced the news via her Instagram page on Thursday, marking the arrival of Cannon's twelfth child and Scott's third.

"December 14, 2022. Our lives are forever changed ❤️," Scott captioned the emotional video reflecting on welcoming their daughter just a year after the death of the pair's son Zen. "Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs every day. I will hold onto this memory forever."

She added, "I will remember the sound of Nick's voice saying 'it's a girl' and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon! 🤍."

In October, Scott took to Instagram to announce she was expecting a baby, posting a photo showing off her baby bump while holding her daughter, Zeela, who matched her mom in blue.

"With you by my side…," Scott captioned the photo. ET learned at the time that Cannon is the father of the baby.

A week later, the duo shared a series of photos featuring Scott's growing baby bump. In one of the photos, she's standing over Cannon while nude and covering her breasts with her two hands. Her only accessories appear to be earrings, a bracelet and hair clip.

Cannon is seen sitting in the bathtub looking up at her while touching her belly and leg. Scott captioned that post, "This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING 🤍."

In a separate post, the black-and-white photo shows Scott on her knees with a white towel around her head. She's also nude and covering her breasts while Cannon plants a kiss on her baby bump while gently cradling it too. Scott captioned that post, "One thing about Nick, he’s going to show up for the photo shoot! 😍."

The couple previously welcomed their late son, Zen, back in June 2021. A few months later, Cannon announced on his since-canceled eponymous daytime talk show that 5-month-old Zen died of brain cancer and a subsequent tumor.

The day after what would have been Zen's first birthday, Cannon and Scott announced a new foundation in honor of their late son, with the goal of helping to find a cure for pediatric cancer. The duo took to their Instagrams at the time and announced the Zen's Light Foundation, whose mission "is to foster global excellence in hope, grief-care, and pediatric healthcare for families and children in need." Cannon and Scott attended "a beautiful lighting ceremony to honor the life of an Angel" to commemorate the occasion.

Zen's parents also thanked the Children's Hospital of Orange County for helping them pull off the inaugural event.

"Can't wait for next year where our Lighting Gala will continue [to] grow to help find a cure for pediatric [c]ancer, further research and help console more families during difficult times," the caption concluded.

In addition to Zen and Halo Marie, Cannon is also dad to twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden Sagon and Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa, and son, Legendary Love, with model Bre Tiesi. Bell gave birth to her third child with Cannon, Rise Messiah, on Sept. 23 and De La Rosa welcomed her third child with Cannon, Beautiful Zeppelin, last month. See ET's full family tree here.

Congratulations to the happy family!