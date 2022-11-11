Nick Cannon Welcomes 11th Child, Third With Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon's family just got even bigger.

The Masked Singer host welcomed baby No. 11 on Friday and his third child with Abby De La Rosa. Together, the two previously welcomed 1-year-old twins, Zion and Zillion. Back in June, the new mom of three announced she was expecting again, less than a year after giving birth to their twins.

Cannon took to Instagram on Saturday to share the news with a photo of them proudly looking at their new little girl. His lengthy caption included the baby's name: Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon. Cannon aptly dubbed the day a "beautiful day." He also heaped praise for Abby.

""Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother," he wrote in part. "Your resilience and strength doesn’t go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world’s madness and my constant craziness is so impressive. Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration. Thank you!!"

De La Rosa posted the news with a sweet Instagram Story, a photo of her holding her new child and set to the tune of Mali Music's "Beautiful." She posted the date "11.11.22," presumably when her third child was born.

Abby De La Rosa / Instagram

Cannon's brood also includes twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as sons Golden and Rise and daughter Powerful with Brittany Bell. He welcomed a son, Legendary, with Bre Tiesi in July and a daughter, Onyx, with LaNisha Cole, in September. He and Alyssa Scott are currently expecting a child following the tragic death of their 5-month-old son, Zen, in December 2021.

Addressing Cannon's children with different women and her kids having many siblings, De La Rosa said during an Instagram Q&A, "I'm not looking for anyone to understand or agree with my perspective and I'm not speaking on any other family unit except my own, but for me, my children having so many siblings is so cool to me, it's a blessing. Children are a blessing in whatever capacity that may be."