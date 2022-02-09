Nick Cannon Had 'Baby Mama Drama' After Kevin Hart Gifted Him a Vending Machine Full of Condoms (Exclusive)

Kevin Hart got Nick Cannon in some hot water with his latest prank.

Earlier this week, Hart gifted Cannon a vending machine full of condoms as part of his latest prank in the pair's "prank wars" challenge, but the prank didn't go over too well for the talk show host at home.

Cannon was joined by his Real Husbands of Hollywood co-stars earlier this week, and he spoke about how the stunt caused him some "baby mama drama."

"I still think me wrapping his face on my private plane is better than his sending me a vending machine full of condoms," Cannon told ET's Kevin Frazier of Hart's NSFW prank.

"Vending machine full of condoms is a much bigger hassle to get out of a dressing room and takes up all the space," Hart chimed in.

"And one thing that was brilliant about it, it was the mystery of it, because I had up some baby mama drama, 'Who sent you that? Who sent you that?'" Cannon said. "So, I did have to do some real life stuff, and then when he came out and said it was him, everybody relaxed."

Hart's prank came just days after Cannon announced that he's expecting his eighth child with model, Brie Tiesi.

"It's about complicating a person's day, how do I make your day difficult? That's a beautiful prank," Hart added of the hilarious moment.

The friends and co-stars have a couple more shenanigans in store on their BET+ original series, The Real Husbands of Hollywood. After a five-year hiatus, the show, which originally aired on BET back in 2013, is moving to the network's new streamer, where Hart says the show will be returning to a platform that "embraced our culture."

"BET and of course now, the affiliation with BET+, it's a great relationship. Before any type of success, they were there. Before things got big, and astronomical, BET was there," Hart shared.

"So, I told them I want to stay true to the relationship that was real familiar," he continued. "I think it's important for our culture to see us tap back into the platform that embraced our culture. It's real big, not just for us, but for the platform as well, so hopefully people will follow suit."

"Our lives are too crazy already, that it's almost like a relief that we actually get to be there and make fun of ourselves," Cannon said of the playing an exaggerated version of himself on the series.

The Real Husbands of Hollywood debuts on BET+ Feb. 10.

See more in the video below.