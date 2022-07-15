Nick Cannon Clears Up Engagement Rumors, Gives First Look at Romantic 'Eyes Wide' Music Video (Exclusive)

Nick Cannon isn't opposed to tying the knot again. On Friday, the 41-year-old TV personality co-hosted ET alongside Nischelle Turner, and revealed if he'd ever get married again. Cannon was previously married to Mariah Carey from 2008 to 2016.

"I love the idea of marriage, especially the ceremony, the proposing, the idea of just falling in love," he told ET, amid his co-hosting duties at Nexus, a club at Baha Mar in the Bahamas. "Who cares what the rest of the world thinks? You never know."

While Cannon may not be popping the question in real life anytime soon, he made fans think he was doing just that on Thursday, when he posted apparent engagement photos with an unnamed model, along with the caption, "I said I would never do it again but…Finally doing what the world wants me to do… 💍"

It turns out that the pics were actually from Cannon's music video for "Eyes Closed."

"I'm doing what the world wants me to do, I'm dropping an amazing music video," he said, as he gave ET an exclusive first look at the music video. "... I'm really excited about it. The topic is about just going in with your eyes closed and being a hopeless romantic that everyone knows that I am... It's a wedding anthem."

Cannon admitted that filming the music video "was scary," largely because of the recent headlines he's made for his romantic relationships and ever-growing family.

"That's a big step, especially [with] all that I got going on in my life, just the hint of it shocked the world," he said of the idea that he could be engaged. "If imma do that, I got to be really ready and prepared."

Cannon has seven children with four women: 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with Carey; Golden "Sagon," 5, and Powerful Queen, 1, with Brittany Bell; 1-year-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, who died in December at 5 months old, with Alyssa Scott.

He's also expecting again, as model Bre Tiesi is pregnant with a baby boy. Cannon may not be done having kids either, as he told ET on Thursday, "You would be safe to bet on three [more children] in 2022."

For more with Cannon, tune into today's episode of Entertainment Tonight, on location in the Bahamas.