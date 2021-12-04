Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Expecting Twin Boys

Nick Cannon is gearing up to welcome twins. The Masked Singer star's girlfriend, Abby De La Rosa, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of her maternity photoshoot and revealed that she and Cannon are expecting twin boys.

"Our dearest sons - my miracle babies, thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy," De La Rosa captioned a video of the idyllic shoot, which featured both her Cannon posing together in the woods.

"I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy," she continued. "That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose."

De La Rosa added, "Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you - is for YOU!"

"You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both," the expectant mom revealed.

In the video, Cannon caresses De La Rosa's bare baby bump as they stand together and pose intimately among some trees in a beautiful forest area.

ET has reached out to Cannon for comment.

Cannon welcomed a baby daughter in December with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell -- their second child together.

Cannon was dating former girlfriend Jessica White when news of Bell's pregnancy first broke, and the pair subsequently split. Nick was last romantically linked to Lanisha Cole, as recently as February, when he gave Valentine's presents to Bell, Cole and De La Rosa -- who all posted their thoughtful gifts from Cannon to social media.

Meanwhile, White took to her Instagram story shortly after De La Rosa shared her video, and asked people to stop tagging her in posts about the pregnancy.

"I really hate being tagged in things that has nothing to do with me," White wrote. "I am a very strong and happy woman who isn't broken. Leave me out of this."

Jessica White/Instagram

White added, "I wish everyone the best," and said of the maternity shoot, "The photos are stunning btw and I'm happy for Nick and Abby. May God continue to bless him and his family."

Cannon also shares 9-year-old twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey -- son Moroccan and daughter Monroe.