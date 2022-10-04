Nia Long Shares Message on Mental Health Amid Ime Udoka's NBA Scandal

Nia Long is moving forward with her mental health in mind. The actress returned to social media almost two weeks after her longtime partner, Ime Udoka, was suspended as head coach of the Boston Celtics for violating team policies.

Udoka has apologized after allegations surfaced in which he was accused of engaging in an intimate relationship with a female member of the team's staff. A relationship with the unnamed staff member is reportedly against the franchise's code of conduct. The 45-year-old has been suspended from the NBA for the entire 2022-2023 season.

Long has been engaged to Udoka for nearly a decade and shares a 10-year-old son, Kez, with him, as well as Long's son, Massai, from a previous relationship.

On Monday, the 51-year-old actress shared a quote about mental health to her Instagram. "A tip for mental health," the post reads, "learn to distinguish who deserves an explanation, who deserves one answer, and who deserves absolutely nothing."

The post was met with support and encouragement from Long's close friends and fans alike, who mostly shared emojis in solidarity with her message. Tina Knowles-Lawson commented, "Yessssssss!!! Facts Nia,"

The Woman King actress Viola Davis weighed in with "Love it!!" and rapper Busta Rhymes cheered on Long with a simple "Yes Queen."

The Friday actress spoke out on the allegations on Sept. 23, shortly after Udoka broke his own silence on the situation.

"The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me," Long said in a statement issued to ET. "I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children."

Per ESPN host Malika Andrews, Udoka's statement read, "I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down. I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment."

When news broke of the allegations against Udoka, the Best Man actress shared a cryptic video on Instagram. In the clip -- a repost from a healing and wellness page -- Long made reference to embracing positivity, spirituality and finding light after darkness.