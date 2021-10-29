New Music Releases October 29: Ed Sheeran, Megan Thee Stallion, JAY-Z and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Ed Sheeran released his fourth studio album, =, a self-described "coming-of-age" record in which he sings about love, loss and fatherhood. Artists like JAY-Z, Kid Cudi, Jadakiss, Seal and more teamed up to provide the soundtrack to Jaymes Samuel's upcoming all-Black western, The Harder They Fall. And A$AP Rocky officially released his 2011 debut mixtape, LIVE.LOVE.A$AP, to streaming platforms, including a new track, his first solo single single in two years, "Sandman."

Megan Thee Stallion dropped Something for Thee Hotties, a collection of fan-favorite freestyles and tracks from her archive, Kylie Minogue returned with a new single, teaming up with Jessie Ware on "Kiss of Life," and Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter released her newest song, a heartfelt tribute to love that she says was inspired by her late husband, Robert A. Altman, and her WW84 cameo.

Plus, new music from Alicia Keys, Conan Gray, Macklemore, Lizzy McAlpine and more!

Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

= - Ed Sheeran

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

The Harder They Fall - From the Motion Picture Soundtrack - Various Artists

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Kiss of Life" - Kylie Minogue & Jessie Ware

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Something for Thee Hotties - Megan Thee Stallion

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Telepath" - Conan Gray

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Best of Me" - Alicia Keys

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Oh Na Na" - Myke Towers, Camila Cabello & Tainy

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Next Year" - Macklemore feat. Windser

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Drop Dead" - grandson feat. Kesha & Travis Barker

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"doomsday" - Lizzy McAlpine

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

LIVE.LOVE.A$AP - A$AP Rocky

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Preached" - LIL DUSTY G & Marshmello

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Tell It to My Heart" - MEDUZA feat. Hozier

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Ocean to Ocean - Tori Amos

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Everything Changes" - Ross Copperman & Cam

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"The Wish Book" - Dolly Parton

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Charmander" - Aminé

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Oxygen" - Beach Bunny

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Family" - David Guetta feat. Bebe Rexha, Ty Dolla $ign & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Love Back (Stripped Back)" - Why Don't We

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Doesn't Matter" - BENEE

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"I Wish" - Joel Corry feat. Mabel

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Moongate - Alina Baraz

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"She Knows It" - Maggie Lindemann

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"South Dakota" - JORDY

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Look What You’ve Done" - Emeli Sandé

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"I Deserve" - Tank

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"House Broken" - The Crystal Method feat. Naz Tokio

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Nothing Lasts Forever And That's OK - Blanks

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Pages" - SK8 feat. Rook

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Don't Make Sense" - Caspr

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Water" - Okay Cool feat. Jessica Childress

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"WEST" - Warren Hue

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"BERLIN" - Cody Frost

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"All Time Low" - Tor Miller

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Human and Divine" - Lynda Carter

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon