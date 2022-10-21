New Music Releases October 21: Taylor Swift, Carly Rae Jepsen, Shakira, Ozuna and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Taylor Swift made her triumphant return, dropping her 10th studio album, Midnights, and whipping the Swifties into a frenzy just hours later when she dropped seven extra songs on the album's"3am edition!" And Swift wasn't the only pop queen to drop a new album for Friday fun -- Carly Rae Jepsen and Meghan Trainor both shared their latest, The Loneliest Time and Takin' It Back, respectively.

Shakira and Ozuna teamed up on "Monotonía," Anderson .Paak and H.E.R. joined NxWorries and Knxwledge to release "Where I Go," and The Rudeboyz recruited Maluma and Adam Levine for their latest, "Ojalá."

Plus, new music from Lil Uzi Vert, Arctic Monkeys, Roddy Ricch, Caroline Polachek, Bishop Briggs and more!

Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

Midnights - Taylor Swift

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

The Loneliest Time - Carly Rae Jepsen

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Monotonía" - Shakira & Ozuna

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Where I Go" - NxWorries, Knxwledge & Anderson .Paak feat. H.E.R.

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Just Wanna Rock" - Lil Uzi Vert

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Multiverse (Deluxe) - Wiz Khalifa

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

The Car - Arctic Monkeys

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Aston Martin Truck" - Roddy Ricch

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Sunset" - Caroline Polachek

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Matinee" - Smino

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Ojalá" - The Rudeboyz, Maluma, Adam Levine

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"superhuman" - Bishop Briggs

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"i'm sorry" - Joshua Bassett

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Takin' It Back - Meghan Trainor

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Let Me Know When" - Adam Melchior feat. Fleet Foxes

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

LOVE - Jake Wesley Rogers

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Girls Night Out - Babyface

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Sleepwalking in the Rain" - Chord Overstreet

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Everybody Knows It’s Christmas - Chris Isaak

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"En La De Ella" - Jhayco, Feid & Sech

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Karma" - Trevor Daniel

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

ANTIFRAGILE - LE SSERAFIM

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Depression" - Dax

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Elevator" - Blu DeTiger

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Dinosaur" - Theory of a Deadman

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Mixed Emotions (I Didn’t Know How To Tell You What I Was Going Through)" - You Had Me at Six

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"100 degrees" - kenzie

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Crush(ed) - Katherine Li

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Keep Rising" (from The Woman King) - Jessy Wilson feat. Angélique Kidjo

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Baby Take My Acid" - Lincoln feat. Penelope Scott

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Get What You Want" - Lastlings

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Bad Days" - Jordan McGraw

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Last Thing on Your Mind" - Billy Lockett

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"2 soon" - Johnny Chay & Kevin Chung

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Ready - GoGo Morrow

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

The Red EP - Bayside

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Adeleine" - CHAMPS

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Old Truck Young Love" - Greylan James

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Christmas Everyday" - Sunset West

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Let’s Ride" - Mike Gossin feat. Cheyenne Kimball

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

When I Get Sober - FVNERAL

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"New Vibration" - Adam Mac

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify