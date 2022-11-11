New Music Releases November 11: Rihanna, Joe Jonas, Khalid, BROCKHAMPTON and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
It was a big week for movie songs, as Rihanna dropped "Born Again," her second new single from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, Joe Jonas released his collab with Khalid, "Not Alone," which is featured in Jonas' upcoming movie, Devotion, and Chord Overstreet shared "Everybody Loves Christmas" from his holiday rom-com with Lindsay Lohan, Falling for Christmas.
BROCKHAMPTON released "The Ending," the first single from the group's upcoming final album, Nas made his return with King's Disease III, and Sex Lives of College Girls star Reneé Rapp dropped her debut EP, Everything to Everyone.
Plus, new music from Julia Michaels, Louis Tomlinson, Rauw Alejandro, Hozier and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"Born Again" - Rihanna
"Not Alone" - Joe Jonas feat. Khalid
"The Ending" - BROCKHAMPTON
"Sorry To Me Too" - Julia Michaels
King’s Disease III - Nas
Everything To Everyone - Reneé Rapp
"LEJOS DEL CIELO" - Rauw Alejandro
"Blood Upon the Snow" - Bear McCreary feat. Hozier
"If Jesus Was A Rockstar" - Kim Petras
"Silver Tongues" - Louis Tomlinson
"Damn (You’ve Got Me Saying)" - Galantis, David Guetta & MNEK
Let Yourself Free - Fitz and The Tantrums
"Weapons" - Ava Max
ELEVATION - Black Eyed Peas
"Birthday Girl" - Nelly feat. Chris Lane
"Lose You" - Afrojack & James Arthur
"ESTÁS BUENÍSIMO" - NATHY PELUSO
two - gnash
"Part Of It" - Jordan Davis
"Everybody Loves Christmas" - Chord Overstreet
"Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays" - Tauren Wells
Thrill Of The Chase - Kygo
"spaceship (Dave Audé remix)" - LeAnn Rimes
More Love, Less Ego - Wizkid
"In The Yuma" - Chris Lake feat. Aatig
"Favorite Human" - Poo Bear
"High Up" - half•alive
"perfect" - Zevia
Crashlanded - Madeline Edwards
"Ruin My Life" - Zolita
"lemon sorbet" - SASH
"Lydia" - Margo Price
"First Christmas in Love" - Jordana Bryant
"Silent Night" - Liddy Clark
