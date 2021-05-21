New Music Releases May 21: Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, BTS and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Olivia Rodrigo dropped her debut album, Sour, giving listeners everything they hoped for and more -- from heartbroken ballads about betrayal to riot grrrl-inspired revenge rock (not to mention the biggest song of the year so far in "Drivers License").
Lil Nas X shared another love letter to his younger self with his new single, "SUN GOES DOWN," writing on social media that the concept for the song's accompanying music video was a cathartic exploration of his own past: "I go back in time to visit a younger version self who’s struggling inside, hating himself, & doesn’t want to live anymore. i try my best to uplift him...this one is really special to me."
And BTS broke YouTube streaming records with the release of their hot new summer single, "Butter," with a video that features new looks, bright colors and plenty of show-stopping choreography!
The Jonas Brothers teamed up with Marshmello on a new track, Blake Shelton released his latest album, Body Language, and the City Girls' finally, officially released their viral Tik Tok hit, "Twerkulator." Plus, new music from Twenty One Pilots, NEEDTOBREATHE, Carrie Underwood, Anne-Marie, Niall Horan and more!
Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
SOUR - Olivia Rodrigo
"SUN GOES DOWN" - Lil Nas X
"Butter" - BTS
"Leave Before You Love Me" - Marshmello & Jonas Brothers
"Twerkulator" - City Girls
Body Language - Blake Shelton
"Our Song" - Anne-Marie & Niall Horan
Scaled and Icy - Twenty One Pilots
"I Wanna Remember" - NEEDTOBREATHE feat. Carrie Underwood
"I Belong" - MILCK
"I Can't Dance" - Darren Criss
a liquid breakfast - Audrey Nuna
"Heartbreak Anthem" - Galantis with David Guetta & Little Mix
