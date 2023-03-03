New Music Releases March 3: 'Daisy Jones & The Six' Nicki Minaj, J-Hope and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Nicki Minaj made her triumphant return to the throne, dropping the new single "Red Ruby Da Sleeze." BTS' J-Hope dropped a solo single, "On the Street." And Miley Cyrus previewed the Disney+ Backyard Sessions of her upcoming album, Endless Summer Vacation, by releasing a demo version of her hit single, "Flowers."
It was also a big week for actor-singer crossovers, with the release of the Daisy Jones & The Six on Prime Video, as well as their album, Aurora -- which made them the first fictional band to hit No. 1 on the US iTunes Album charts. Plus, Daisy Jones star Suki Waterhouse andOuter Banks' Charles Esten both released their own new solo tracks.
Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this weekend!
"Red Ruby Da Sleeze" – Nicki Minaj
"On the Street" – J-Hope
"Flowers (Demo)" – Miley Cyrus
Aurora – Daisy Jones & The Six
"No Bad Days" – Macklemore
One Thing at a Time – Morgan Wallen
"One Good Move" – Charles Esten
"Don’t Text Don’t Call" – Wiz Khalifa feat. Snoop Dogg
"Miss You" – Jimmie Allen
"Hungry Heart" -- Steve Aoki & Galantis feat Hayley Kiyoko
"Here We Go Again" – Oliver Tree & David Guetta
"To Love" – Suki Waterhouse
"Runnin" – Ingrid Andress feat. JP Saxe
"Cinderella Snapped" – Jax
"Dummy" - Portugal. The Man
"Eulogy" – grandson
"Since I Have A Lover" – 6LACK
"El Merengue" – Marshmello & Manuel Turizo
"Told You So" – Loren Gray
There and Back Again (Reimagined) – Eric Nam
"Lost Its Allure" – Sam Williams
"Firetruck" – SG5
Forward – Jordan Ward
