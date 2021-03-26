New Music Releases March 26: Lil Nas X, Demi Lovato, BROCKHAMPTON and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Plus, Kim Petras joined Studio Killers on a new version of their viral hit, "Jenny," BROCKHAMPTON teamed up with Danny Brown for a chaotic new single, and Patrick Droney recruited Lucy Hale to star in the music video for his new heartfelt anthem, "State of the Heart."

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Dancing With the Devil" - Demi Lovato

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"You All Over Me (Taylor's Version)" - Taylor Swift feat. Maren Morris

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Jenny" - Studio Killers feat. Kim Petras

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"BUZZCUT" - BROCKHAMPTON feat. Danny Brown

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"State of the Heart" - Patrick Droney

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify