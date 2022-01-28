New Music Releases January 28: The Chainsmokers, Sebastián Yatra, Trixie Mattel and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
After some hilarious social media teases, The Chainsmokers made their return with the new single "High." Fresh off his Encanto hit, "Dos Orugitas," Sebastián Yatra released his third studio album, Dharma. And James Blake and Tove Lo both dropped new songs from the Euphoria season 2 soundtrack.
Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama teamed up on the sultry "Beg for You," Trixie Mattel featured Shakey Graves on a nostalgic new single, "This Town," and J.Cole joined Benny the Butcher on his new track, "Johnny P's Caddy."
Plus, new music from Rex Orange County, Ella Mai, NLE Choppa and more -- as well as the official release of TikTok viral hits from Dreya Mac and Em Beihold!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"High" - The Chainsmokers
Dharma - Sebastián Yatra
"Beg for You" - Charli XCX feat. Rina Sawayama
"Johnny P's Caddy" - Benny the Butcher & J. Cole
"KEEP IT UP" - Rex Orange County
"This Town" - Trixie Mattel feat. Shakey Graves
"Pick Me Up" - James Blake
"DFMU" - Ella Mai
Me vs. Me - NLE Choppa
"26" - Lauv
"the lifeboat's empty!" - Chelsea Cutler
"Boys Don't Cry" - Anitta
"Own Brand (Baddie)" - Dreya Mac feat. FelixThe1st & Finch Fetti
"Otra Noche en L.A." - Ricky Martin
"No ID" - Tank and the Bangas
"How Long" - Tove Lo
"Nothing Holy" - Jaymes Young
Anaïs Mitchell - Anaïs Mitchell
"moshpit" - renforshort
Through the Madness Vol. 1 - Maddie & Tae
"Melodrama" - Alex Rose
"Numb Little Bug" - Em Beihold
"Por Ti" - Ally Brooke
"Drinkin' It Wrong" - Adam Doleac
"Hold Tight" - Hayden James
"Arya" - Nigo feat. A$AP Rocky
"Loved You a Little" - The Maine feat. Taking Back Sunday & Charlotte Sands
"Anxiety" - Coi Leray
"Backseat" - Juicy J, Wiz Khalifa & Project Pat
"Loser" - Sueco
"I’ll Never Not Love You" - Michael Bublé
"Shinigami Eyes" - Grimes
"After the Tone" - Llusion feat. UPSAHL
"New to Nashville" - Raleigh Keegan
"Want You Here" - HIGHST
"Giving Up" - Aaron Smith
True Stories - Jordan Fletcher
"Don't Miss" - SSGKobe
"Kiss My Scars" - August Royals
"Glitter" - Becca Bowen
