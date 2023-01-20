New Music Releases January 20: Dolly Parton, Ed Sheeran, A$AP Rocky and More

The arrival of the weekend means the opportunity for new playlists, and ET has you covered! New Music Friday is back.

Read on to catch all of ET's recommendations for the songs and albums to listen to this week and beyond!

"Gonna Be You" - Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry

"F64" - Ed Sheeran

"Angels Don’t Always Have Wings" - Thomas Rhett



"Love From The Other Side" - Fall Out Boy

"Same Problems?" - A$AP Rocky

"HEROES" - Macklemore feat. DJ Premier

"Can’t Go Back To The Way It Was (Intro)" - The Kid Laroi

RUSH! - Måneskin

"brrr" - Kim Petras

"Luv Me A Little" - Illenium feat. Nina Nesbitt

"Moonlight Sunrise" - TWICE

4 (The Pink Album) - Lukas Graham

"OUT OF MY MIND" - little image

"Weirdo" - Girl Scout

