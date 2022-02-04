New Music Releases February 4: Jennifer Lopez & Maluma, Labrinth, Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby & More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Jennifer Lopez and Maluma shared the soundtrack and title track from their upcoming rom-com, Marry Me. Nicki Minaj delighted the Barbz with her return, dropping "Do We Have a Problem" with Lil Baby. And Labrinth officially released his latest Euphoria singles, "Yeh I F*ckin' Did It" and "I'm Tired."
In other impressive team-ups this week, Dr. Dre and Eminem reunited on "Gospel," Willow Smith joined Machine Gun Kelly on "emo girl" and Mandy Moore shared a sweet new duet with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, "Finding You Backwards," from the new Amazon Studios rom-com, I Want You Back.
Also, in "Where have I heard that before?" music news, Megan Thee Stallion dropped "Flamin' Hottie" ahead of her Super Bowl ad for Flamin' Hot Cheetos and Doritos, and two Tik Tok-viral tracks got their official releases: Peach PRC's "God Is a Freak" and Maddie Zahm's "Fat Funny Friend."
Plus, new music from John Legend, Bastille, Lucy Dacus, ROSALÍA and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"Marry Me" - Jennifer Lopez & Maluma
"Do We Have a Problem?" - Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Baby
"Yeh I F*ckin' Did It" / "I'm Tired" - Labrinth
"Flamin' Hottie" - Megan Thee Stallion
"Gospel" - Dr. Dre feat. Eminem
"Finding You Backwards" - Taylor Goldsmith feat. Mandy Moore
Stream it now: Amazon Exclusive
"emo girl" - Machine Gun Kelly feat. WILLOW
"she's all i wanna be" - Tate McRae
"SAOKO" - ROSALÍA
"Cigarettes" - Juice WRLD
"Scared Money" - YG feat. J. Cole & Moneybagg Yo
"Stay Soft" - Mitski
"Tomorrow" - John Legend, Nas & Florian Picasso
"Softly" - Arlo Parks
"ACAB" - Supa Bwe feat. 7000, redveil & Chance the Rapper
"fiimy - f*ck it, i miss you" - Winnetka Bowling League & Demi Lovato
"I'm Gonna Let Her" - Cole Swindell
"God Is a Freak" - Peach PRC
"Say Nothing" - Flume feat. MAY-A
Give Me the Future - Bastille
"Te Fuiste" - Enrique Iglesias feat. Myke Towers
One Night in Malibu - OneRepublic
"Kissing Lessons" - Lucy Dacus
"BAND$" - Arizona Zervas
"Fat Funny Friend" - Maddie Zahm
"Beach Boy" - BENEE
"Especially You" - Wallows
Dope Don't Sell Itself - 2 Chainz
"Your Love" - Mallrat
"Hate This Hometown" - Erin Kinsey
"Sandwich Sharer" - illuminati hotties
"Bubblegum Infinity" / "Dread & Butter" - Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
"I Guess That Was Goodbye" - Lyn Lapid
"Party Sickness" - Hope Tala
I WANT BLOOD / i want love - Jeris Johson
"Soltera" - Chesca
"FEAR OF INTIMACY" - Jacob Sartorius
"Can’t See Stars" - Erin Rae feat. Kevin Morby
Lulu - Good Morning Bedlam
"Trouble" - Johnny Dailey
"Brag" - LAYA feat. Fivio Foreign
"This Summer’s Day" - Sitting On Stacy
"The Long Way" - Luke James
"Modern Man" - Elliah Heifetz
"Heavenly" - Karley Scott Collins
"If I Start a Race" from Space Dogs - Van Hughes & Nick Blaemire
