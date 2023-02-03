New Music Releases February 3: Shania Twain, Maluma, Marc Anthony and More

The arrival of the weekend means the opportunity for new playlists, more streaming, and the best that music has to offer -- plus, we have the GRAMMYs to celebrate on Sunday! For both, ET has you covered.

Shania Twain leads the group of new releases with new album, Queen of Me. Twain spoke with ET about her new release -- and about her choice to pose topless for the cover -- this week, saying, "This is the most free-spirited I've ever been in my life." Colombian singer Maluma also makes waves today, with his single, La Fórmula, featuring Marc Anthony.

Read on to catch all of ET's recommendations for the songs and albums to listen to this week and beyond!

"La Fórmula" - Maluma feat Marc Anthony

Queen of Me - Shania Twain

"Cowboy Boots" - Dierks Bentley feat Ashley McBryde

"Do You Like Me?" - Daniel Caesar

"Perfect For You" - Peach PRC

"Three Favorite Colors" - LOCASH

"Yoga" - Asake

"Moderación" - JP Saxe feat Camilo

"FALLING 4 SOMEBODY" - NERIAH

III - The Winery Dogs

"HOLLY" - Anna Shoemaker

"Sad In Hawaii" - Claire Rosinkranz

"Do U Really?" - Lyn Lapid feat Ruth B.

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are taking place at Crypto.com Arena and are being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night.