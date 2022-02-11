New Music Releases February 11: Ed Sheeran & Taylor Swift, Mary J. Blige, Maren Morris and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Mary J. Blige dropped her new album, Good Morning Gorgeous, ahead of her highly anticipated Super Bowl LVI halftime show performance. Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift reteamed for a new version of his = song, "The Joker and the Queen." And Jazmine Sullivan shared the deluxe version of her GRAMMY-nominated album, Heaux Tales, featuring four new tracks and interludes from famous friends like Issa Rae.
Saweetie dropped her latest single, "Closer," featuring H.E.R., Becky G and KAROL G teamed up on "MAMIII," and BTS' Jung Kook shared a solo single, "Stay Alive," produced by bandmate Suga.
Plus, new music from Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby, Maren Morris, Dolly Parton, Kim Petras, Orville Peck and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige
"The Joker and The Queen" - Ed Sheeran feat. Taylor Swift
"Closer" - Saweetie feat. H.E.R.
"Stay Alive" - Jung Kook (prod. SUGA of BTS)
Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe - Jazmine Sullivan
"MAMIII" - Becky G & KAROL G
"Background Music" - Maren Morris
"Bussin" - Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby
"Billions" - Caroline Polachek
"Blue Bonnet Breeze" - Dolly Parton
Stoner's Night - Juicy J & Wiz Khalifa
"Us Someday" - Thomas Rhett
Slut Pop - Kim Petras
Bronco: Chapter 1 - Orville Peck
"Child At Heart" - Hanson
"Don't Fade" - Vance Joy
Heterosexuality - Shamir
"Boyfriend" - Dove Cameron
"Caprichoso" - Rauw Alejandro
"Virginia (Wind in the Night)" - The Head and the Heart
"LAUGHING BOY" - Duran Duran
"When You Lose Someone" - Nina Nesbitt
Blue In the Sky - Dustin Lynch
"Porta" - Sharon Von Etten
Dreamland - Amos Lee
"Hate Me If It Helps" - Alexander 23
"I Got Friends That Do" - Joe Nichols feat. Blake Shelton
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe You - Big Thief
"see you later (ten years)" - Jenna Raine feat JVKE
Welcome To The Block Party - Priscilla Block
"JUST US TWO" - Scotty Sire
"Broken Neon Hearts" - Ronnie Dunn
"Run Outta Somedays" - High Valley
"Sweetheart" - Sophia Scott
"Half as Cool" - Theo Kandel
"Uncle Elroy" - Steelo feat. Fabolous & Arin Ray
"House on Fire" - The Dryes
Paper and Plastic 01 - Mulherin
"OKAY!" - KayCyy (prod. Gesaffelstein)
Cosmic Love - Genelle
