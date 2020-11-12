New Music Releases December 11: Taylor Swift, Kid Cudi, Chris Cornell and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Taylor Swift surprised fans with a brand new album, Evermore -- the "sister record" to her newly-GRAMMY-nominated July album Folklore -- Kid Cudi went back to space for a new Man on the Moon, Jack Harlow kept his red-hot 2020 going with the drop of his first studio album and Chris Cornell's family released a collection of the late rocker's favorite cover songs.

Plus, Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys came together for a collab we've been dreaming about since the TRL days, Troye Sivan and Kacey Musgraves teamed up again for an "Easy" duet, and BTS remixed "Dynamite" for the holiday season!

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

Evermore - Taylor Swift

Swift announced a surprise "sister record" album to July's Folklore on Thursday -- and less than a day later, Evermore was here. The new record features 15 tracks, plus two bonus songs on the physical edition, and Swift shared with fans the creative process that led her to the spiritual follow-up to her newly GRAMMY-nominated album on social media -- describing Evermore as the fall/winter to Folklore's spring/summer.

"I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released," the singer said. "There was something different with Folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them."

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

Man on the Moon III: The Chosen - Kid Cudi

Cudder heads back to space in his new album, dropping the third installment of the Man On the Moon series -- and the first since 2010's Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager. In a candid interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Cudi opened up about his creative process, starting new chapters, working with Kanye, Travis Scott and Eminem, and how he decided it was time for another Man on the Moon.

"I was already in a really good place working on Intergalactic, going crazy on the Scotts sh*t, had that in the chamber. But then I was making something else that didn't fit those two projects," he recalled. "And I think after two or three songs, I was like, 'Whoa, this sh*t really feels like a Man on the Moon.' Like, this is what the universe is telling me to make here. I think after two or three songs, I was like, 'This is it.' I made 'Tequila Shots,' 'Another Day,' and 'She Knows This,' I believe.... And that's why you hear 'Tequila Shots' and it sounds like such an introduction. It sounds like you pick right back up where we left off 10 years ago."

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Matches" - Britney Spears feat. Backstreet Boys

The collaboration '90s pop fans have been dreaming of since the days of TRL is finally here! Spears released "Matches" featuring the Backstreet Boys on Thursday night, featuring the track on the deluxe version of her album Glory. "'Matches' featuring my friends @backstreetboys is out now!!!!" she tweeted. "I’m so excited to hear what you think about our song together!!!! You can also listen to Glory Deluxe everywhere now!"

BSB also shared the song -- their first single since 2019's "No Place" -- tweeting, "What a GLORIOUS day it is... we’ve been asked about the possibility of a collab like this for the past 20 years and today is the day!! #BritneyXBackstreet is finally here!"

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

No One Sings Like You Anymore - Chris Cornell

The family of the late rocker -- Vicky Cornell and her children, Toni and Christopher -- released "his last fully completed studio album" on Friday on behalf of The Chris Cornell Estate, sharing with fans "Cornell’s handpicked collection of 10 cover songs, which he personally selected and sequenced to celebrate artists and songs that inspired him."

The album, which Cornell recorded in 2016, features tracks by John Lennon, Harry Nilsson, Janis Joplin, Prince, and more -- all in his signature gravelly baritone.

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

That's What They All Say - Jack Harlow

The 22-year-old rapper kept his red-hot 2020 rolling with the release of his first studio album, which features the remix of his mega-popular hit "What's Poppin'," as well as singles like "Moana," "Tyler Herro" and his new Big Sean collab, "Way Out."

"This week is very important to me," Harlow wrote on Instagram ahead of his album drop. "I didn’t come from outta nowhere. I have fans that have been supporting me for years now. I was selling out shows before Whats Poppin came out. I’ve experimented with my voice, rapped on different types of beats, shifted my subject matter, and even changed the way I look...and y’all stayed with me. Thank you."

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Easy" - Troye Sivan & Kacey Musgraves feat. Mark Ronson

After collaborating on a Christmas duet last year, Troye and Kacey are back together, teaming up with Mark Ronson for a new take on Troye's single, with an accompanying video that features the pair changing up their looks as a pair of fugitives in a small-town motel. ("@netflix pay us to make this into a movie maybe," Sivan wrote on Instagram.)

"I f*cking love this song and video so much," Musgraves said of the collab. "Massive thanks to the gorgeous and talented @troyesivan for asking me to write and sing on it and to legend @iammarkronson for working his magic. Loved escaping to this E A S Y world directed by @bardiazeinali."

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

Remix of the Week:

"Dynamite (Holiday Remix)" - BTS

All we want for Christmas is BTS! The K-pop group put a holiday spin on their hit English-language single, and it's the best present we could have asked for.

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify