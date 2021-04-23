New Music Releases April 23: The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Cordae, Ben Platt and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

The Weeknd recruited Ariana Grande for a brand new verse on the "Save Your Tears" remix, complete with a trippy, animated music video. Cordae dropped an impressive placeholder 4-pack ahead of his new album, featuring appearances by Q-Tip and Young Thug. And The Chemical Brothers got fans ready to get out and dance this summer, with their first new song since 2019.

On the country side of things, Chris Lane dropped a heartfelt promise to a lonely girl at the bar with "Fill Them Boots," Kip Moore shared a grungy, fun-filled tribute to the "Good Life," and Shaylen teamed up with Bryce Vine and KyleYouMadeThat to put a new spin on the "Do Si Do."

Plus, Ben Platt shared his latest single, a dream-pop ode to life-changing love, and Lizzy McAlpine showcased her stunning songwriting and beautifully spare sound in a new collection of tracks.

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"Save Your Tears (Remix)" - The Weeknd feat. Ariana Grande

"Imagine" - Ben Platt

Just Until... - Cordae

"Fill Them Boots" - Chris Lane

"The Darkness That You Fear" - The Chemical Brothers

When the World Stopped Moving: The Live EP - Lizzy McAlpine

"Good Life" - Kip Moore

"Do Si Do" - Shaylen with Bryce Vine and KyleYouMadeThat

