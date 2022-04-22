New Music Releases April 22: Ed Sheeran, Megan Thee Stallion, Luke Combs, The Kid LAROI and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Ed Sheeran shared the latest single off of his = album, a Lil Baby collab titled "2Step," along with its accompanying music video, which was actually filmed in Kyiv, Ukraine, prior to Russia's invasion of the country and its capital city. Proceeds from the "2Step" music video benefit the U.K.'s Disasters Emergency Committee in their Ukraine humanitarian work.
"I filmed the video for '2Step' in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine before the devastating acts of violence started to take place," Sheeran says in a statement at the top of the video. "It was my first time visiting the country and I felt so welcomed during my stay there - everyone from the production crew to the many people I met across my days off. Ukraine is a proud and resilient country and I’m grateful to have had the chance to film my video there. I stand with Ukraine and will be donating my record royalties from YouTube streams of the video to the DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal x."
Radioaktivefilm, the Ukrainian production company behind the video, added in their own statement, "This video really reminds us of the best of times; it was the last video we did before our world fell apart. Watching it gives us some normality and happiness, and we hope you enjoy this video as much as we do right now."
This week also featured new releases from Megan Thee Stallion, Luke Combs, KAROL G, The Kid LAROI and many more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
