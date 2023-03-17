New Music Friday March 17: Taylor Swift, Childish Gambino, U2 and More

Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for everything in between.

Taylor Swift released four previously unreleased songs this week, a celebration of the Eras Tour kickoff in Glendale, Arizona, on Friday night. To commemorate Taylor's first performance, Glendale even announced a temporary name change, calling itself "Swift City" for the duration of the weekend.

Fictional bands also stepped into their limelight this week. Childish Gambino, a.k.a. Donald Glover, released his first new music since 2020 as a featured artist on "Sticky," a song from fictional artist Ni'jah in Glover's new Prime Video series, Swarm. The five-song Swarm EP was written by songwriter KIRBY, who is also a featured voice alongside Gambino on "Sticky."

Marcus Mumford and Maren Morris released a cover of "Look at Us Now (Honeycomb)" from the titular fictional band of Prime Video's Daisy Jones & The Six. Mumford co-wrote the song for the show with producer Blake Mills, and now offers his own take on the beloved new hit with Morris' vocals at his side.

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this weekend!

"Safe & Sound (Taylor’s Version)" feat Joy Williams & John Paul White – Taylor Swift

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Sticky (feat. Childish Gambino & KIRBY)" - Ni'jah

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"GLU" – Usher

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Set Me Free Pt.2" – JIMIN

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Songs of Surrender – U2

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Creepin’ (Remix)" – Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & Diddy feat 21 Savage

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Look At us Now (Honeycomb)" – Marcus Mumford & Maren Morris

Stream it: Amazon

emails I can’t send fwd: – Sabrina Carpenter

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"How I’m Feeling Now" – Lewis Capaldi

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Should’ve Known Better (Live From Music City)" – Carly Pearce

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"missin u" – Tori Kelly

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Wild Dogs (Running In A Slow Dream)" – Matchbox Twenty

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

On Top Of The Covers – T-Pain

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Oh Ohio" – Luke Grimes

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Stoned Cold Country – Various Artists

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Tell Me I’m Alive – All Time Low

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Broken" – Cole Swindell

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Big Big Love" -- Belinda Carlisle

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Always Never" – Erin Kinsey

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

No One Cries Forever -- NERIAH

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Heaven Bound" – Louis York feat Jessie J

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"DEATH" – Melanie Martinez

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Baby again.." – Fred again.., Skrillex & Four Tet

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Killing Me" – Aluna & TSHA

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"FACE MYSELF" – Teddy Swims & Elley Duhé

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"I'm Baby (Acoustic)" -- Ambré feat Jvck James

Stream it: Apple / Spotify