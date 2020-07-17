New Music Friday: Drake, Keith Urban, The Chicks & More of the Hottest Songs and Albums of the Week

Happy New Music Friday!

It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Drake and DJ Khaled teamed up for a pair of new tracks, offering different takes on the mid-summer vibe, Keith Urban dropped the latest single off of his upcoming album, and Tinashe gave her fans an expensive-sounding surprise drop.

Plus, The Chicks released their first album in 14 years, and Anne-Marie and Doja Cat delivered the absolute perfect song for driving with your windows down in the mid-July heat.

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"POPSTAR" and "GREECE" - DJ Khaled feat. Drake

Khaled and Drake reunited for a pair of singles -- allowing Drizzy to step fully between his two personas as braggadocious chart-topper and smooth-talking jet-setter on the laid-back tracks. While Twitter's abuzz about The Weeknd vibes on "GREECE," it might be the clout-dropping "POPSTAR" -- on while he name-checks Scooter Braun, Rihanna, Selena Gomez, David Foster, Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston in less than a minute of verse -- that makes the late push for song of the summer.

"Superman" - Keith Urban

The country star dropped the latest single off his upcoming album, The Speed of Now Part 1, a poppy tribute to a fun-filled summer love. "When I was with you, baby, I was Superman / Yeah, we were sky high, there was nothing better / When I was with you, grabbin' that live wire / We were Johnny and June in a ring of fire," Urban croons on the high-energy chorus.

"Rascal (Superstar)" - Tinashe

Tinashe gave her fans an NMF treat, dropping this expensive-sounding track after teasing it forever ago. "Y’all have been begging me to drop this record ever since I teased it on LIVE some months back. In the spirit of “Songs For You” y’all know wtf time it isssssss!!! 🔥‼️," she wrote on Instagram. "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH AND I AM SOOOOO THANKFUL ❤️❤️❤️."

Gaslighter - The Chicks

The Chicks are back, with an updated name and their first album in 14 years, the pointedly-titled Gaslighter, which is deeply personal for lead singer Natalie Maines -- so much so, that it almost didn't come out at all. But that might be OK by Maines, who, all these years later, is still not ready to make nice.

"I felt the most pride in our last album — maybe it was worth the controversy. It was so personal and so honest; this album even more so," she told Allure for the group's recent cover story. "Our manager was like, 'Do you not care about a number one?' When you have achieved all your dreams, everything else is sprinkled on top. I prefer my kids like me than having a number one record. It doesn't mean that I won't be grateful when it happens."

"To Be Young" - Anne-Marie feat. Doja Cat

While most of the country, and much of the world, is still observing some form of social distancing and quarantine shutdowns, many are longing for the carefree feeling of summers past. The new track from English pop star Anne-Marie -- which features a verse from 2020 It Girl Doja Cat -- sounds like those summers feel, an ode to the trials and tribulations of being young that is the perfect anthem to sing at the top of your lungs while driving with the windows down -- a cathartic and responsible Summer 2020 activity.

