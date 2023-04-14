New Music Friday April 14: Kelly Clarkson, Celine Dion, SZA, Doja Cat and More

Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for everything in between.

Kelly Clarkson leads this week's releases with two new singles, "Mine" and "Me," both of which seemingly reference her 2020 divorce from Brandon Blackstock. Clarkson also released an explanation for her dual release ahead of her album, expected out next month.

"We decided to release 'mine' and 'me' at the same time because I didn't want to release just one song to represent an entire album, or relationship," she said. "There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state."

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this weekend!

"Mine" & "Me" – Kelly Clarkson

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Love Again" – Celine Dion

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Chemical" – Post Malone

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Kill Bill" – SZA feat Doja Cat

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Da Girls" (Girls Mix) – Ciara feat Lola Brooke & Lady London

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Use Me (Brutal Hearts)" – Diplo / Thomas Wesley feat Dove Cameron, Johnny Blue Skies

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Champ" – Portugal. The Man

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"People That I Love Leave" – Cassadee Pope

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Esta Vida" – Marshmello & Farruko

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Boundaries" – Laura Marano

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Fantasy" – Lauren Spencer Smith feat GAYLE & Em Beihold

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Layla (Live at The Royal Albert Hall)" – Eric Clapton

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Miracle (Hardwell Remix)" – Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Curious" – Shenseea

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Eyes" – Bazzi

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Girl in the Mirror" – Megan Moroney

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Oh No Darling!" – Sarah Kinsley

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Queen of the Dancehall" – Spice

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Give It Some Time" – Tanner Usrey

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Loving You" – CANNONS

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"I Am" – IVE

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"SOS" – Balming Tiger

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Part of You" – Rowan Drake

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Pieces" – Dylan Conrique

Stream it: Apple / Spotify