'Never Have I Ever' Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed: See First Photos

Never Have I Ever has a return date.

Netflix's coming-of-age comedy, led by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, will drop its 10-episode third season on Friday, Aug. 12, the streaming service announced Sunday as part Netflix Is a Joke. The fourth and final season is slated to launch in 2023.

As part of the announcement, the first official photos of the upcoming season were also released.

From executive producers Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Never Have I Ever follows the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl, Devi (Ramakrishnan), an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations. Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger, with Devi -- who had been toggling between two potential love interests, Ben (Jaren Lewison) and Paxton (Darren Barnet) -- ultimately choosing to test the waters with the popular swim jock.

"It is going to be interesting to see what happens next," Ramakrishnan told ET last July. "I have no idea [what's going to happen] because she is happy with Paxton and that's happening officially. But of course, Ben's obviously going to still be a player in the game."

The actress was excited by the thought of exploring Devi "in a proper relationship because we technically never really have." "It is going to be cool to see her as a girlfriend -- that new relationship in her life that she's never had before," Ramakrishnan noted.

The series also stars Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Ramona Young and Lee Rodriguez, with John McEnroe as narrator and Devi's inner voice. The upcoming season will introduce Anirudh Pisharody as Des. Season 2 introduced Megan Suri as new student Aneesa, Utkarsh Ambudkar as English teacher Mr. Kulkarni, Common as dermatologist Dr. Chris Jackson, Tyler Alvarez as ex-Disney star Malcolm, Ranjita Chakravarty as Devi's grandmother and Gigi Hadid as Paxton's inner conscience.

See the first season 3 photos below.

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix