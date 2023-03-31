Neve Campbell Not Returning for 'Scream 6' After Salary Dispute

Neve Campbell is not returning for Scream 6, ET has confirmed. The actress, who originated the role of Sidney Prescott in the hit slasher franchise, revealed that she rejected an inadequate offer made to her to reprise the part for a sixth installment.

“Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film. As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise,” Campbell said in a statement. “It’s been a very difficult decision to move on.”

She added, “To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

The news comes after Campbell previously told ET that she was not attached to the upcoming horror film -- at least, not yet. “I don’t know if I am,” she said at the time, cryptically adding the she “can’t get into it.”

Scream 6, meanwhile, will see longtime star Courteney Cox returning as Gale Weathers alongside newcomers Melissa Barrera (Sam), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy), Mason Gooding (Chad) and Jenna Ortega (Tara), who made their franchise debut in the previous film.

With production set to begin this summer, it’s also been revealed that Hayden Panettiere will be making her long-awaited return to the big screen for the sixth film, reprising her role as Kirby Reed, which she originated in Scream 4.

Ortega recently opened up to ET about returning for the anticipated sequel, teasing that “Ghostface gets a lot more intimidating.”

“I just read part of the script and it gets more and more gory,” she continued. “I think this is probably the most aggressive and violent version of Ghostface we’ve seen.”

While Ortega didn’t know anything about Campbell’s return, she gushed about Panettiere coming back. “She definitely has been one of my favorite characters in the Scream franchise,” she shared. “So, the fact that her character gets to come back and redeem herself is really exciting.”

Scream 6 is set to hit theaters on March 31, 2023.