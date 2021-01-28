Netflix Reveals Season 2 Premiere Date for Strong Black Lead Podcast 'Okay, Now Listen'

Get excited for more great content! Netflix's Strong Black Lead podcast, Okay, Now Listen, is returning for a second season.

The podcast, hosted by Sylvia Obell and Scottie Beam, will kick off season two on Feb. 4, the show announced on Thursday.

The new episodes will be "a much-needed place to focus on Black joy" and the hosts "will not shy away from keeping it all the way real," the show shared in a statement to ET.

The upcoming season will feature a whole slate of new guests and games while Obell and Beam continue to share "their spiciest takes on all of their favorite shows and movies."

Okay, Now Listen's second season will include 25 new episodes, and the show shared a teaser trailer for the new season on social media Thursday morning.

Tune in Feb. 4 for the season 2 debut of Okay, Now Listen, available on Apple and all other podcasting services and apps.