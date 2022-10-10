NeNe Leakes in Shock After Son Brentt Suffers Stroke and Heart Failure, Gives Update on His Condition

NeNe Leakes revealed that her 23-year-old son, Brentt, recently suffered congestive heart failure and a stroke. In a video message on her Instagram Stories, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared that the incident happened two weeks ago and that her son is recovering.

The reality TV star said that after getting a flood of calls, text messages and emails, she decided to speak out about Brentt’s condition to make sure that the correct information was out, instead of waiting to speak to the public with him.

Leakes said that the doctors are not sure what exactly caused the medical episodes. According to Leakes, it's unclear if he had COVID and was unaware, or if it was triggered by an underlying condition. The College Hill: Celebrity Edition star said that drug use or drinking did not play a factor, as he did not do either.

“It was very scary,” she said. “I don't even want to go into details of what happened and how I found out, and what condition he was in. Obviously, a stroke is a very serious thing, and so, he's struggling with speaking.”

She added, “They're thinking that maybe Brentt was born with some sort of disease or, or something with his heart since he was a kid, and it just never showed up until now."

The reality star also revealed that it could have been triggered by stress, as the anniversary of her husband, Gregg’s, death was last month.

Though she did not reveal exactly where her son is currently, or the status of his care, Leakes said that she did speak to her son and shared an update on his condition.

“Brentt FaceTimed me this morning,” she said. “He's in good spirits. You know, we just are just ... shocked. Just shocked.”

Leakes added that all the unknown has left her “baffled” and said that it’s “a lot.”

“So, just keep praying and I will speak to you guys whenever I can,” she said. “Again, he has shown some improvement. I know we're really happy and blessed for that. Just keep us in your prayers.”

Following the first half of her message, Leakes came back to put an end to speculation that the cause was her son’s weight.

“So many people keep asking me about his weight,” she said. “I'm like, he's not as big as -- I don't think -- as people think he is. He's a super tall guy and the doctors say that it's not that, either. So, this is something else that we're dealing with, that the doctors don't even know yet. So, I don't know. I will just keep praying that we find the cause, because once we find the cause, we're able to treat the cause and, obviously, that's what we want to do.”

Brentt is Leakes’ son with her late husband, Gregg. In addition to Brentt, Leakes is also the mother of 32-year-old Bryson from a previous relationship.