NeNe Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh Enjoy Beachside Getaway After Becoming Instagram Official

NeNe Leakes is soaking up some rays with her new beau.

On Monday, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared videos of her and boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh relaxing together at the beach, including a clip of the two dancing along to the music playing in the background. The next day, the TV personality posted a solo shot of herself reclining on a beach chair with a floral cap, writing, "This year really taught me so much abt people places & things #1life."

The 54-year-old and the businessman were first linked romantically when they were spotted leaving a Miami Beach restaurant together shortly after NeNe told The Shade Room that she was no longer single and was dating someone new.

"We're dating! We're friends," she shared before revealing that her late husband, Gregg, gave her his blessing to move on before he tragically lost his battle with colon cancer earlier this year.

"I will love Gregg forever and ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder and depressing alone," NeNe admitted. "Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were, 'Be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you, has found a good one.'"

The couple became Instagram official when NeNe shared several photos of her alongside Nyonisela during her birthday celebration in Atlanta.

"This year I didn’t want to celebrate my birthday in a big way! I just wanted to chill wit a few love ones but my fam would NOT let it be that way!" she wrote alongside a photo slideshow that featured Nyonisela and fellow RHOA alum, Porsha Williams.

The relationship marks the first for NeNe since Gregg's death. The former reality TV star has been open about how she's been coping since Gregg's death and adjusting to her "new normal."

"I have a whole group of people that's coming to my house everyday doing different stuff with me. So, trying to keep my mind off of... events that recently happened," NeNe said in a September post. "Love you guys. I'm OK and I'm pushing through."

"I have good days and bad days. But... they said it's normal. So, some days I'm up. Some days I'm down," she added. "... Good days and bad days, pushing through."