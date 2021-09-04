Naya Rivera's Son Josey Has 'No Shortage of Love' and Is Doing Very Well, Source Says

Naya Rivera's son, Josey, is beloved by all.

A source tells ET that the late Glee star and Ryan Dorsey's 5-year-old boy has "no shortage of love" and is doing really well.

"He’s the sweetest, happiest little boy and there is no shortage of love in his life,” says the source, who added that Dorsey and Josey are "best buds."

According to the source, Dorsey has been lying low and his priorities continue to be Josey and his career. The actor has been working on the show Big Sky. "He’s really proud of this show and the team,” the source says. “It’s been nice for him to have something exciting to put his energy into."

As for Rivera's family, especially her sister, Nickayla, they continue to do a lot of the heavy lifting when it comes to caring for Josey, adds the source.

Josey was with his mother during their boating trip last summer when Rivera first went missing. She was found dead in Lake Piro several days later.

Dorsey frequently posts about his and his late ex-wife's son on Instagram. On Easter, the actor shared a sweet photo of Josey sitting next to an Easter bunny.

"#HappyEaster 🐣 One day he’s probably gonna ask me, 'Hey dad, what’s the Easter bunny have do with Easter ?' And I’ll probably say, 'I don’t know, but google easter bunny and pagans and report back. I forget what it said,'" he quipped.

People couldn't help but comment how much Josey looked like Rivera in the snap.

On Thursday, the cast of Gleereunited at the 2021 GLAAD Media Awards to honor Rivera and the impact hercharacter, Santana Lopez, has had on LGBTQ teens and the LGBTQ community as a whole.

Demi Lovato -- who played Santana's girlfriend, Dani, on the series -- reflected on Rivera's groundbreaking role, before introducing the cast for their heartfelt tribute to their late castmate.

"I will always cherish the chance I got to play Naya's girlfriend, Dani, on Glee," Lovato said fondly. "The character Naya played, Santana Lopez, was groundbreaking for closeted queer girls like I was at the time. And her ambition and accomplishments inspire Latina women all over the world. That's the power of a show like Glee."

Rivera, who hosted the GLAAD Media Awards twice, was an ally and activist to the LGBTQ community, and at Thursday night's show, the cast honored the 10th anniversary of Santana's coming out on Glee, a moment Chris Colfer said many gay kids are all too familiar with.

For more on Rivera's life and legacy, see below.