Naya Rivera Laid to Rest in Private Funeral, Death Certificate States She Died in 'Minutes'

Naya Rivera has been laid to rest. The late Glee actress, who was found dead at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, after going on a boating trip with her son, was honored with a private funeral and laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on July 24, according to the death certificate obtained by ET.

Rivera's death certificate, filed in Ventura County, confirms that her cause of death was "drowning" and states that she died within a "manner of minutes." It also notes that there were no other significant conditions that contributed to her death.

On July 8, Rivera was taking an afternoon boat ride with her 4-year-old son, Josey, at Lake Piru before the tragic accident. Josey was found safe on the boat. Rivera's body was recovered almost a week later on July 13, with Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub saying in a press conference that authorities speculated that Rivera drowned after boosting her son onto the boat after a swim.

"The idea perhaps being that the boat started drifting, it was unanchored, and that she mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself," he shared.

On July 14, the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that it was Rivera's body they discovered, as well as announced that the cause of death was drowning by accident.

"The circumstances and visual characteristics all indicated that the body was that of Naya Rivera and the identity has been confirmed by dental comparison," the statement reads. "The body has been X-rayed and a full autopsy has been performed. The autopsy findings are consistent with a drowning and the condition of the body is consistent with the time that she was submerged."

The autopsy revealed that "no traumatic injuries or disease processes were identified." There was also no indication that drugs or alcohol played a role in her death, "but specimens will be submitted for toxicology testing."

Following her tragic death, friends, fans and former co-stars took to social media to express their condolences. Glee creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan paid tribute to the late star and promised to set up a college fund for her son.

Her family also released a statement expressing how grateful they were "for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week."

For more on Rivera, watch below.