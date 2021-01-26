National Board of Review Announces Top Films of 2020, Chadwick Boseman as Icon Award Winner

Da 5 Bloods has gotten a little more love on the (looooong) road to the Oscars. The National Board of Review announced its 2020 honorees on Tuesday, naming Da 5 Bloods as Best Film and Spike Lee as Best Director.
"Lee is one of our greatest filmmakers, a bold auteur with a cinematic vision and an astute perspective on human relationships, focusing at times on that intersection between the personal and the political," said NBR President Annie Schulhof.
While the National Board of Review has never been one to crystal ball the Academy Awards, any accolades are good accolades in this unprecedented awards season. Best Actor and Actress contenders Riz Ahmed and Carey Mulligan, meanwhile, picked up his and hers acting awards.
This year's Icon Award will be presented posthumously to Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom star Chadwick Boseman, "an extraordinary talent who represented the best of what an actor could be no matter what the role."
Here is the full list of National Board of Review honorees:
Best Film: Da 5 Bloods
Best Director: Spike Lee, Da 5 Bloods
Best Actor: Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Best Actress: Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Supporting Actor: Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Best Supporting Actress: Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Best Adapted Screenplay: Paul Greengrass & Luke Davies, News of the World
Best Original Screenplay: Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Breakthrough Performance: Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Best Directorial Debut: Channing Godfrey Peoples, Miss Juneteenth
Best Animated Feature: Soul
Best Foreign Language Film: La Llorona
Best Documentary: Time
Icon Award: Chadwick Boseman
Freedom of Expression Award: One Night in Miami
Spotlight Award: Radha Blank for writing, directing, producing and starring in The Forty Year-Old Version
Best Ensemble: Da 5 Bloods
Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Joshua James Richards, Nomadland
TOP FILMS (in alphabetical order):
First Cow
The Forty-Year-Old Version
Judas and the Black Messiah
The Midnight Sky
Minari
News of the World
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Soul
Sound of Metal
TOP 5 FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILMS (in alphabetical order):
Apples
Collective
Dear Comrades
The Mole Agent
Night of the Kings
TOP 5 DOCUMENTARIES (in alphabetical order):
All In: The Fight for Democracy
Boys State
Dick Johnson is Dead
Miss Americana
The Truffle Hunters
TOP 10 INDEPENDENT FILMS (in alphabetical order):
The Climb
Driveways
Farewell Amor
Miss Juneteenth
The Nest
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
The Outpost
Relic
Saint Frances
Wolfwalkers
