Natalie Portman Says 'Thor' Workouts Are Harder After 'Months of Pandemic Eating Baked Goods'

Natalie Portman is struggling to get into shape for her upcoming role in Thor: Love and Thunder. The 39-year-old Oscar winner appeared virtually on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday from Sydney, Australia, where she is currently prepping for her role.

"I'm playing the Mighty Thor. There were some of the graphic novels where Jane Foster becomes Thor," Portman explained of her previous role as astrophysicist Jane Foster. "It's going to be really silly and funny and great. We've got [director] Taika Waititi. He's wonderful, so I'm very excited."

Waititi previously teased the new Thor installment to ET in October 2019, saying, "Well, if you take Ragnarok, which I feel was a very outlandish and big, bombastic film, we're trying double down on everything we did with that and create something that is even more crazy and even more of a big adventure."

One of the biggest challenges Portman is facing with this Thor movie is getting into shape to play the action hero.

"I'm trying. I've also had months of pandemic eating baked goods and lying in bed and feeling sorry for myself, so I'm super tired after working out and during and dreading before it," she quipped.

She also talked about spending the past few months in quarantine with her two kids, son Aleph, 9, and daughter, Amalia, 3.

"I think all of us have had similar experiences with kids at home in quarantine," she told Fallon, who previously had to tape his show from home with his kids. "There are days when things are great and you're like, 'I'm baking cupcakes, and we're doing crafts, and we're having a dance party.' And then there's days where you're like, 'Here's this screen, and I'm going to go stare at the wall and hope the day is over soon.'"

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently scheduled to be released on Feb. 11, 2022.