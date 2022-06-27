Natalie Portman and Christian Bale on How They Impressed Their Kids With 'Thor: Love & Thunder' (Exclusive)

Thor: Love and Thunder has Marvel fans super excited for its electrifying release. As it turns out, the movie was also a big thrill for the children of its A-list cast.

ET's Cassie DiLaura recently spoke with Natalie Portman and Christian Bale, and the celebrated Oscar winners reflected on how much being in the high-octane, hotly anticipated movie impressed their kids.

"They were just so happy to come visit set," Portman shared with a smile. "They were so excited to see me wearing a cape."

Portman shares two kids with husband Benjamin Millepied -- 11-year-old son Aleph and 5-year-old daughter Amalia. In the new MCU blockbuster, Portman reprises her role as Jane Foster, who has now taken up the mantel of the Mighty Thor and wields the powerful hammer Mjölnir.

Portman said her kids are "so excited that there is an action figure [of my character] now."

"So that was really, really fun, to get to be in something that they were so excited about," she added.

For Bale, the experience was very similar, and the celebrated star said it was his kids who actually got him to take the role in the first place.

"This was the first time that I kids had really paid an interest in my choices," Bale said of his two children -- Emmeline, 17, and Joseph, 7, whom she shares with wife Sibi Blažić.

"We always sit down and make choices together, but this is one that I thought couldn’t happen," Bale recalled. "They corrected me on that and they said, 'No, dad, you’re making this one." And I said I might and they said, 'Yes, absolutely.' So I said OK."

Bale said that both his kids have seen the exciting project -- in which he stars as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher -- and added, "That love it."

Thor: Love and Thunder explodes into theaters July 8.