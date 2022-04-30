Naomi Judd Dead at 76: Carrie Underwood, John Rich, Mickey Guyton and More Stars Pay Tribute

The tributes are pouring in from the country scene and beyond following the sudden news that Naomi Judd died on Saturday just outside of Nashville. She was 76.
Naomi's death stunned the world, especially since The Judds -- also featuring her daughter Wynonna -- were set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. The duo had also announced a tour set to kick off this fall.
Following the tragic news, Carrie Underwood took to Twitter and expressed her condolences to the legendary singer. She tweeted, "Country music lost a true legend...sing with the angles, Naomi!!! We're all sending up prayers for the Judd family today." Mickey Guyton echoed Underwood's sentiment, tweeting, "Rest in power Naomi Judd."
"Earth to God" singer John Rich said he was "very sad to hear of #NaomiJudd passing today." He added, "I had the great honor of knowing her, and she was no doubt one of the most iconic entertainers ever to make country music. Thinking of my good friend @Wynonna right now, this is a very tough day for her and the family."
