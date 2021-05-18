Naomi Campbell Announces She's a Mom: 'There Is No Greater Love'

Naomi Campbell surprised her fans on Tuesday when she announced that she is a new mom.

The 50-year-old British supermodel shared the news on social media, along with a photo of her hand cradling little feet.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," Campbell tweeted. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love. pic.twitter.com/SYxfeh4yev — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) May 18, 2021

In 2019, she spoke to WSJ Magazine about possibly becoming a mother one day.

"I’ll see what the universe brings me," Campbell told the outlet at the time, adding that she tends to see herself as a mother figure to younger models.